Police: Trespasser bit cop

Sep. 6—ASHLAND — A man arrested on a trespassing charge bit a police officer's hand Monday evening, according to court records.

Sean L. Smith, 45, of no fixed address, was charged with third-degree criminal trespassing, simple possession of meth, resisting arrest and third-degree assault of a police officer.

An Ashland Police officer found Smith Monday afternoon sitting at the back door of CAReS on Carter Avenue, in an area posted as "no trespassing," according to a criminal citation.

The officer told Smith to get a move on, but the suspect gave no signs that he was leaving, records show.

The officer arrested Smith on the trespassing charge and during a search of his persons found a glasses case containing a meth pipe with a rock inside, police said.

As the officer walked Smith to the car, court records show he attempted to pull away from him.

When the officer placed him in the back seat and buckled him up, Smith put up a tussle, biting the officer's right hand, court records show.

The bite drew blood from the officer's knuckle, according to the citation.

As of Tuesday, Smith was being held at the Boyd County Detention Center.