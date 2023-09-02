Police: Trinity man charged with domestic violence spit on officer

Sep. 2—A Trinity man charged with domestic violence became combative during his arrest this week, headbutting and spitting in the face of an officer, according to the Decatur Police Department.

Cody Kristopher Hill, 22, was arrested Tuesday and charged with assault with bodily fluids, third-degree domestic violence, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and three counts of harassment, jail records show.

Decatur police spokesperson Irene Cardenas-Martinez said Hill became combative after officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at the 1000 block of Royal Drive Southeast, "striking, headbutting and spitting in an officer's face" when they tried to place him in a patrol vehicle.

Officers suffered minor injuries but did not require medical attention, according to Cardenas-Martinez.

A Lawrence County woman filed an emergency petition for protection from abuse against Hill in Morgan County Circuit Court on Thursday. In the petition, the plaintiff accuses Hill of injuring, threatening to injure, and stalking her, among other behaviors.

The plaintiff and Hill have or have previously had a dating relationship, according to the petition.

"He has a long history of DV (domestic violence) with his partners," the petition reads. Three incidents involving the plaintiff are detailed in the filing.

On Aug. 24, the plaintiff says Hill came to her workplace shortly before closing time and refused to leave unless she spoke to him. Hill "cussed out" the manager and fled when the manager called police, breaking a door off its hinges in the process, according to the petition.

On Aug. 27, the plaintiff accuses Hill of showing up at her location. He has previously threatened to hurt the plaintiff in order to get her back, according to the petition. "He blows up my phone and posts online," the petition reads.

On Aug. 29, around 3:30 p.m., the plaintiff says Hill broke her phone and slammed her into the ground.

"He punched the back of my head and as I fell to the ground, he kneed me in my ribs," the petition reads.

The plaintiff says Hill chased her after she started walking away from the house, pulling at her arm and bruising it and continuously trying to pick her up. At some point, the plaintiff says she was able to get back inside and lock Hill out.

"He kept yelling police were around the corner, and I said I didn't care," the petition reads.

Hill allegedly kicked the door in and "begged" the plaintiff not to let police get to him. Hill was detained after the plaintiff then opened the door for police, according to the petition.

Hill was charged last year with third-degree domestic violence for an incident involving the same woman, court documents show.

According to a Lawrence County arrest warrant, Hill was charged with threatening the victim in April 2022.

"(The) subject came to my house yelling and cursing trying to get me to go with him," the complaint reads. "When I refused, (the) subject threatened to kill me and my family."

Hill's case was dismissed with no explanation in November on the day it was scheduled for a bench trial.

In 2019, Hill pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence after he was accused of breaking a victim's rear vehicle window with his bare fist. He was given a 90-day suspended jail sentence and placed on supervised probation for 12 months, according to a Lawrence County District Court sentencing order.

The month following that incident, Hill was charged with third-degree domestic violence-harassing communications for allegedly threatening to harm an ex-girlfriend. Those charges were ultimately dismissed, court records show.

Hill remained in Morgan County Jail on Friday for his recent charges and is being held in lieu of a $2,100 bond, according to jail records.

