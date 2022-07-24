Police say trooper saves 18-month-old Roseville tot who ingested heroin

A trooper revived a toddler who Michigan State Police say had ingested heroin while in her mother’s car in Roseville Saturday.

State police said the trooper was flagged down at 10:30 a.m. in the area of Little Mack and Masonic by the frantic 31-year-old Roseville mom who handed him her unresponsive 18-month-old daughter. The trooper called for EMS and did a sternum rub on the child, which began slowly breathing, according to a news release by the MSP Metro Detroit Post via Twittter.

More: Michigan State Police aircraft targeted by laser pointer in Hamtramck

More: 1 arrested after Ford Mustang heist, 3 stolen vehicles recovered

After EMS arrived, police said, an investigation revealed the child had ingested some heroin and was administered a dose of Narcan. The toddler was taken to a local hospital where she was listed in critical condition, police said.

Police said the mother was found to be in possession of 15 doses of powdered heroin inside red and black capsules, which she had tried to hide. There was also a 3-year-old child in the vehicle, who was also taken to the hospital.

Police said the mom was to be taken to the Macomb County Jail pending review of possible charges by the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office. The children remained at the hospital pending placement by child protective services, police said.

Steve Pepple is an assistant news editor at the Detroit Free Press. Reach him at sjpepple@freepress.com. Become a subscriber.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Police say trooper saved toddler who ingested heroin