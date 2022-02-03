Police: Troopers catch driver of stolen car after he wrecks on I-65, follow tracks in snow

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Troopers stopped chasing a stolen car on Interstate 65 one minute after the pursuit started because of the weather, high speeds and road conditions, according to Indiana State Police.

Troopers gave up the chase at 11:44 a.m. Thursday, but the driver of the stolen northbound car — allegedly Jamal D. Franklin, 29, of Chicago, according to Tippecanoe County Jail — crashed around Swisher Road , which is about a mile south of the Indiana 43/Battle Ground exit, according to state police.

Franklin ran from the vehicle, abandoning the wrecked car in the median.

He ran onto Swisher Road and hid inside a nearby structure, according to Indiana State Police.

Troopers followed his tracks in the snow to his hiding place, and officers from several agencies surrounded the area.

Police persuaded Franklin to surrender at 12:17 p.m.

The car was driving was stolen, possibly from Marion County, according to police broadcasts..

Franklin was booked into the Tippecanoe County Jail about 1:15 on suspicion of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, vehicle theft and leaving the scene of an accident, according to the Tippecanoe County Jail.

