Juveniles reportedly barricaded inside Indian River School at correctional facility

MASSILLON − Law enforcement has surrounded a juvenile correctional facility Saturday after incarcerated youths apparently barricaded themselves inside a school on the facility's campus.

Lt. Nate Dennis of the Ohio State Highway Patrol's Central Office would only confirm that the patrol responded to a "contained barricade incident" at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility in Massillon.

"Staff, from a safe and separate building, continues to communicate with juveniles within the contained area," Dennis said, adding, "There is no threat to the public or the surrounding area."

No injuries have been reported, he said.

The youth fled to Indian River School, which is part of the correctional center, according to Lisa Dolak of Massillon, whose husband is a guard there.

A heavy law enforcement presence — including officers in tactical gear with riot shields — at the facility included highway patrol troopers, Stark County sheriff's deputies and Jackson Township police officers.

The correctional facility is across the street from Massillon Marketplace, a busy shopping plaza. The highway patrol is using a Walmart parking lot at the plaza as a staging area for officers and others.

No other information has been released.

Earlier this month, a guard at the state-run facility was hospitalized after an incarcerated teen attacked him and took his keys.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Youth barricaded in school at Massillon Juvenile Correctional Facility