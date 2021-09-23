Police: Trotwood man in SWAT call assaulted girlfriend, locked her in camper for hours

Sep. 23—A Trotwood man arrested Monday after the Montgomery County Regional SWAT team responded to his house is accused of assaulting his girlfriend and locking her inside a camper for at least six hours.

Edwin A. Shively IV, 38, was arraigned Wednesday in Montgomery County Municipal Court's Western Division for two felony counts of abduction.

Trotwood police Chief Erik Wilson said officers were called Monday afternoon to a house in the 100 block of North Northampton Avenue for a domestic violence report.

"A victim was described as being assaulted by her live-in boyfriend and assaulted for several hours," Wilson said during a Monday evening media briefing. "We have been here before on similar incidents. That's why it was imperative that we call out the SWAT team and get him out."

Shively's live-in girlfriend had visible injuries to her face, ears and arms and was taken to a local hospital, according to an statement of facts filed in court by Trotwood police detective Jeremy Kinder.

"Shively punched and kicked the victim, held a knife to her throat. Shively dragged the victim into a camper on the property and locked her inside using a padlock. She was held against her will inside the camper for at least six hours," the document stated.

Kinder also filed a motion for a criminal protection order against Shively on behalf of his girlfriend. Meanwhile, a temporary protection order was issued Tuesday against Shively for his girlfriend's protection.

Bond was set at $25,000 for Shively during his arraignment on Wednesday. He remains in the Montgomery County Jail., where he has been held since his Monday evening arrest.