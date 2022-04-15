Police: Troy man admits to killing roommate; Officers searching for victim’s body

A man is in jail after police say he admitted to killing his roommate and police are still looking for the victim’s body.

On Thursday morning, police said they received a report that Easton Ho, 25, was missing under suspicious circumstances. His roommates reported that Ho sent strange texts to them early that morning and then failed to show up to work in Miamisburg.

Ho’s vehicle was located in Kettering Thursday evening. Evidence found during an investigation led police to believe Ho was a victim of foul play.

While interviewing Ho’s roommates, detectives said Sean Higgins, 25, admitted to killing Ho. His interview led police to finding key pieces of evidence.

Police said Ho’s body has not been found yet, but law enforcement in Randolph County, Indiana are helping with the search.

Higgins has been charged with aggravated murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence, grand theft of a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property.

Higgins pleaded not guilty to the charges Friday morning.

He is currently booked in the Miami County Jail. His bond is set at $515,000.