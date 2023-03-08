Police: Truck driver fled inspection after crash

Mar. 8—A Connecticut tractor-trailer driver was arrested in Hopkinton late Tuesday night after state police say he tried to avoid an inspection and crashed into a cement pole before attempting to flee on foot.

Jermayne Eubanks, 42, of Tolland, Connecticut, was charged with conduct after an accident, reckless driving and reckless conduct, according to a news release.

The incident began about 11:15 p.m., when Hopkinton police responded to the McLane distribution center on Maple Street for a report of a crash involving a commercial motor vehicle.

Upon learning that the Department of Safety's Motor Carrier Unit was called in to conduct an inspection of the truck, the driver attempted to drive off, striking a cement pole and an exit gate, officials said.

The second crash "resulted in significant property damage and caused the front axle of the trailer to become disconnected," the release said.

That's when the driver attempted to flee on foot and was arrested by Hopkinton police, officials said.

State police said several motor vehicle carrier violations were observed and the tractor-trailer was placed out of service, an order given to a commercial driver or vehicle "to protect the public from imminent safety hazards."

Driver inattention appears to have been a factor in the crash, officials said.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has additional information to contact Hopkinton police at 603-746-5151.