Police: Truck driver found naked after crashing on I-70 in Rostraver was drunk, had gun

Nov. 5—A man who was driving a tractor-trailer that veered off Interstate 70 and crashed over an embankment Thursday night in Rostraver was found naked and standing outside his cab by another man who stopped to check on him, authorities said.

Orelbis D. Cruz-Iglesias, 26, of Florida was arrested at Penn Highlands Mon Valley hospital in Washington County, where he was taken by ambulance for minor injuries he suffered in the crash just before 9 p.m. near Findlay Road, according to Trooper Kevin Berkebile of the Belle Vernon station.

Troopers were met at the scene by a man who reported that when he followed the truck tracks over the embankment to check on the well-being of the driver, Cruz-Iglesias was standing outside the Freightliner tractor-trailer "completely naked."

State police interviewed Cruz-Iglesias at the hospital, according to court papers.

Cruz-Iglesias provided police with a false identification and age when a trooper told him the crash was under investigation. The trucking company that hired Cruz-Iglesias provided troopers with his correct identification, police reported.

Cruz-Iglesias told troopers he had not consumed any alcohol or contraband, but he failed a field sobriety test administered at the hospital. Cruz-Iglesias consented to a blood draw for analysis, Berkebile said.

When police searched the truck's cab, they recovered a 9 mm handgun that Cruz-Iglesias was not permitted to carry.

The wreck happened between mile marker 43 and 44, according to a Westmoreland County 911 supervisor.

Cruz-Iglesias is charged with driving under the influence, providing false identification, illegal possession of a firearm and multiple traffic violations.

He was ordered held in the county jail on $100,000 bond.