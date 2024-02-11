Police: Truck driver may have fallen asleep before crashing into utility pole in Hingham

A truck driver may have fallen asleep before striking a utility pole in Hingham early Saturday morning.

Police say the driver crossed over several lanes on Whiting Street before striking a utility pole on the oncoming side of the road around 3:31 a.m., Hingham police say.

Police say the driver did not attempt to slow down and could have fallen asleep.

The pole broke in half and landed on the truck after impact. Whiting Sreet was closed until 4:45 am, police say.

According to police, the 48-year-old driver was cited for negligent operation and failing to stay within marked lanes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW