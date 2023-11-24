Police try to ID shooters in incident at Rocksprings Homes

Athens-Clarke police are investigating a recent violent gun battle between two men near Baxter Street that involved pistols and shotguns.

The shooting, in which no one was injured, but left four vehicles damaged, occurred about 2:30 p.m. Nov. 18, but the report was not released until Wednesday.

Witnesses told police that when the shooting began, there were children outside in view of the shooters.

Police said they recovered 16 9mm shell casings and four shotgun shells.

“No one was willing to speak with officers at the scene,” the responding officer noted in his report.

However, police were able to obtain a video that shows a man exit a silver Lexus on Baxter Street and walk into the Rocksprings community carrying a shotgun, which the officer described as a “shockwave.” This type shotgun has a small pistol-grip type stock.

The man was wearing a black jacket, dark colored pants, white shirts, white shoes, and a black beanie or balaclava.

Soon after going onto Rocksprings Court, he and another man, who had been in a gray Honda Accord began shooting, police said. Two women in the Honda also exited and ran.

The man with the shotgun then ran back to his car and fled the area, police said.

The officers turned the evidence over to detectives.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: ACC police try to ID shooters in gunfire at Rocksprings Homes