Police are trying to arrest their way out of a mass shooting epidemic, and experts warn it could have dire consequences

Since the El Paso and Dayton shootings left 31 people dead on August 3 and 4, at least 28 people across the US have been arrested and accused of plotting or threatening mass shootings.

Experts say the arrests are both a good and bad sign — it likely shows that people feel comfortable and compelled to report their relatives or peers who make threats.

But the arrests also show that the burden of preventing mass shootings is being placed almost entirely on law enforcement, rather than on lawmakers to enact policy solutions.

"You can't arrest your way out," one expert told Insider, adding that people who make these threats will eventually be released from custody, and could be even angrier when they get out.

In the weeks since two gunmen in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, slaughtered 31 people within 24 hours, dozens of people across the US have been accused of threatening deadly shooting sprees.

CNN reported Wednesday that 28 people have been arrested since August 4. Among them are teenagers accused of posting violent threats on social media, grown men who authorities say possessed massive stockpiles of guns, and even a Florida mom who police say threatened to shoot up an elementary school because her children were being rezoned there.

Within a span of just four days, authorities in Ohio, Florida, and Connecticut arrested three men in their 20s who were each suspected of planning mass shootings.

The spate of threats and arrests after the El Paso and Dayton shootings is typical, experts said, because mass shootings typically occur in clusters where copycats try to replicate the violence of their predecessors.

But they also warned that no such arrest can fully, permanently stop a person determined to inflict mass death — and the country is nowhere near close to attacking the root causes of these predominantly young men intent on committing massacres.

In the absence of policy solutions including gun control, more school resources, and widespread access to counseling, police forces across the country have stepped in to fill the void.

Police say the threats have ranged from mere jokes to meticulously planned plots

dayton shooting memorial More

The arrests authorities have made in recent weeks had threats of varying severity. In Las Vegas, authorities arrested a 23-year-old man who prosecutors said possessed illegal guns and bomb-making materials, and who threatened to attack a synagogue and gay bar.

In Fresno, California, authorities arrested a 15-year-old girl who posted a Snapchat image of rifles with an emoji-laden warning, "Don't come to school tomorrow."