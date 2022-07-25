Police trying to ID man wanted for sexual battery, exposing himself at Gwinnett stores

Police are searching for a man accused of sexual battery and exposing himself across stores in north Georgia.

Gwinnett County police released Monday photos of the man they hope the public can help identify. Investigators believe the man is also connected to other acts in Dawson County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Gwinnett police say the man is wanted for two incidents at the Clothes Mentor store off Buford Drive on March 17 and Vans store at Mall of Georgia on July 6.

In each case, the victim reported that the man exposed his private parts and rubbed his body on them. The man escaped on foot.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police described the suspect as a white man who is between 5 feet, 8 inches and 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He weighs about 175-200 pounds. Police say the man has small, decayed teeth.

Gwinnett investigators are asking anyone with information to call them at 770-513-5300 or Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS



