Police trying to identify human remains found in woods near Lowell

Police are still trying to identify human remains found in a wooded area near Lowell on May 26, and they have described the death as suspicious.

The remains were found a short distance off of West Boundary Road, east of Lowell, by a caller who said they found what they believed to be human remains, said Sgt. Thomas Speldrich with the Lane County Sheriff's Office. The person who found the remains is believed to be a bystander and not related to the death, he said.

Deputies and investigators from the Lane County Medical Examiner’s Office on scene determined the remains are human. Investigators are working with the Oregon State Police Crime Lab to determine the identity of the victim and cause of death.

Investigators have not been able to determine what the person's gender was yet, Speldrich said.

"It's known to be human, but there has been some decomposition, so they're ball-parking it to be at a few weeks" since the time of death, Speldrich said Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150 and option 1.

Louis Krauss covers breaking news for The Register-Guard. Contact him at lkrauss@registerguard.com, and follow him on Twitter @LouisKraussNews.

