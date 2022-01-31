Police trying to resolve situation involving man with knife in Orrington

Jan. 30—This story will be updated.

Police in Orrington are at the scene of a man with a knife barricaded in a house, authorities said.

Police have closed down part of Johnson Mill Road as they try to resolve the situation, Penobscot County Sheriff's Deputy Kenneth York said. The situation began mid-morning Sunday, he said.

The man does not have a firearm, the deputy said.

While the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office is taking the lead on the operation, the Maine State Police has responded with its tactical and crisis negotiation teams, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said.

Johnson Mill Road has been closed between Clark Falls Road and 691 Johnson Mill Road since before 11 a.m., according to Orrington Fire & Rescue.