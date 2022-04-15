Police: Turbotville mother locked child up for 13 hours

Apr. 15—MILTON — A Turbotville mother allegedly locked her 2-year-old son in his bedroom for more than 13 hours without access to food, water or a diaper change, according to state police in Milton.

Brittany Lynn Schramm, 24, of Main Street, Turbotville, is said to have used the child safety lock provided by Northumberland County Children and Youth to keep the child in "deplorable conditions" in his room with feces smeared on the walls and doors, according to court documents.

Schramm, 24, was charged with a felony count of endangering the welfare of children. The charge was filed by state Trooper Logan Spiece, of the Milton State Police Barracks, in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl.

Police were dispatched to the home at 8:20 p.m. March 28 to assist Northumberland County Children and Youth Services. In an interview with Schramm, she said she placed her children in their bedroom between 7 and 8 p.m for bedtime. She explained she uses an extension cord to secure the door because the children know how to climb out of their beds, unlock the bedroom door and wander the apartment at night, according to police.

Due to the belief that the actions of Schramm were with good intent to keep the children in their bedroom during the night for their safety, Children and Youth Services provided Schramm with child-proof door knobs and a door alarm. She was advised that they would conduct a follow-up to ensure the children were only in their bedrooms during their normal nighttime routine and not for excessive periods of time, according to police.

Police returned at 8:20 p.m. Monday and discovered that Schramm's son was again confined to his bedroom. The interior doorknob of the bedroom had the child proof door knob. She allegedly told police that the child had been in his bedroom since 9 p.m. Sunday—more than 13 hours, police said.

The child allegedly had not been out for food, water or a diaper change. Inside the child's bedroom, police observed the room to be in "deplorable conditions" with clothes and trash thrown throughout the room. The officer observed what appeared to be feces on the bedroom wall and inside door, according to police.

During a search of the home later that day, police reported the bathroom was unusable and that the toilet was full of feces. The crib in the bedroom was full of boxes and broken dresser drawers, rendering it unusable, police said.

Police observed soiled clothing and a diaper on the floor among a large amount of other clothing. The officer also observed additional feces in the corner of the bedroom on the floor and walls, according to court documents.

Schramm was arraigned on Monday and committed to Northumberland County Jail in Coal Township in lieu of $30,000 cash bail. She is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 12 noon April 20 in front of Diehl.