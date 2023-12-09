Police turn 'bartenders' in Protect and Serve annual pop-up at Great Lakes Mall

Dec. 9—Police pulling over drunken drivers is not an uncommon occurrence, but what the Protect and Serve Tavern hopes to change is how people think about drunk driving during the holiday season and throughout the year.

Now in its 28th year, the temporary tavern set up inside the Great Lakes Mall in Mentor will have judges, police chiefs, and beat officers serving up non-alcoholic drinks along with a side of education.

Brandy Hanusosky, a ranger with Lake Metroparks, says she still helps organize the event because she believes the public sees police in a negative way. She says she sees this event as one way to reach out to an often-skeptical community.

"I've been doing this for close to 24 years," Hanusosky said. "One of my duties as a ranger is doing crime prevention work, and I'm the secretary of the Lake County Crime Prevention Task Force. So, I've been involved in it for a really long time. This time of year, people are dealing with speeding, DUIs, and accidents and this is a great time to come and speak with your local judges, police officers and chiefs on a positive note."

"We have people that come back every year and chat," Hanusosky said. "They come and look for their hometown police department and talk and stuff. People enjoy it."

Coffee, tea, hot-chocolate, crackers, cookies, and candy all were in place of cocktails and beer. However, those that wanted to simulate the experience could do so at the drunk driving simulator that was being presented by the Lake County General Health District.

Nikesha Yarbrough, Health Educator for Lake County General Health District, was helping run the simulator and says she travels with it in order to show just how much of an effect having a few drinks can have on someone's ability to drive. She says even if someone isn't drinking, prescription drugs can often play a role in car crashes.

"The drunk driving simulator is basically a simulator to just educate folks on the rules of the road and how easy they are to follow if you are not impaired." Yarbrough said. "We want to make sure people are driving safely on the road and that includes intoxication from drugs or alcohol including prescription drugs, anything that can alter their perception."

Yarbrough went on to say that if people were trying to do more in their community that they could do so by signing up for local groups that hope to bridge the gap between the public and those that serve it.

"We do different events and if people are interested and wanted to join our coalition, we do have a Lake County Safe Communities Coalition that the general public can join and we would love more members," Yarbrough said. "Right now, we are composed of law enforcement, other first responders, teachers, students from local high schools and also some of our other local community stakeholder agencies."

Often during the holiday season people might forget that they need to find a safe way back home.

Authorities offer these tips:

Have a designated driver if you plan on drinking that night. If you find yourself impaired without a way home, try and use a rideshare or taxi service or staying put for the night. With the changes in Ohio's marijuana law, users to also remember that high driving is still impaired driving as well.

For more information on the impact of drunk driving, more ways to prevent it and how to report it if spotted can be found at nhtsa.gov