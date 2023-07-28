Police turning to public for help locating second suspect wanted in Waltham murder case

Authorities have arrested one suspect and are actively searching for another they say shot and killed a Waltham man in May.

Josh Pierre, 21, of Waltham, has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm. He is described as a 5′4″, 150-pound Black man with black hair, and brown eyes, last seen in a 2016 silver Honda Accord with Massachusetts plate 2XGH85. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Strawensky Cebeat, 21, of Waltham, was arrested Friday morning on charges of accessory after the fact to murder and withholding evidence from a criminal proceeding.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of Lyman Street and Faneuil Road around 1:30 a.m. on May 22 found a victim on the sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office. The victim, 22-year-old Shelson Jules, also of Waltham, later succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators determined that allegedly, Pierre, Cebeat, and others were in a vehicle together when they drove to Waltham to meet Jules. After a brief exchange, police say Pierre allegedly fired multiple shots, striking Jules twice from behind before fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information about Pierre’s whereabouts is asked to call police. The DA’s Office is urging the public not to approach him.

Cebeat was arraigned on Friday and held in lieu of posting $50,000 cash bail, plus other conditions of pretrial release, according to officials.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

