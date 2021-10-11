Police: TV reporter killed in bomb attack in Pakistan

·1 min read

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A local Pakistani journalist was killed in an overnight attack when a roadside bomb went off near his car in the country's southwest, police said Monday.

Shahid Zehri, 35, was traveling in his car when the bomb exploded in the town of Hub in the Baluchistan province on Sunday, according to Shafiq Mengal, a local police officer.

Mengal said the attack apparently targeted Zehri, but officers are still investigating. Zehri worked for a regional Metro 1 News TV news channel.

Hours after the blast, the Baluch Liberation Army separatist group claimed responsibility.

Baluchistan is the scene of a long-running insurgency by Baluch secessionist groups, such as the Baluchistan Liberation Front and the Baluchistan Liberation Army, which for decades have staged attacks mainly on security forces to press their demands for independence.

However, separatists have also threatened and attacked journalists in recent years.

Pakistan has long been a deadly country for journalists. In 2020, it ranked ninth on the Committee to Protect Journalists' annual Global Impunity Index, which assesses countries where journalists are murdered regularly and their killers go free, with 15 unsolved murders.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • India's Dream11 app faces police case after introduction of gaming ban

    Dream11, one of India's most popular gaming apps backed by Tiger Global, is facing a police case in the state of Karnataka for alleged violation of a new local law that prohibits online gaming. Many gaming apps, including Sequoia Capital-funded Mobile Premier League, have stopped offering services to users in the state, but Dream11 had continued.

  • Community rally turns tragic death of Atatiana Jefferson into call for activism, voting

    Day two of the “Pull Up for Tay” event in Fort Worth continued the fight for justice in Atatiana Jefferson’s memory.

  • Hyundai Santa Cruz Might Be Just Enough Truck

    Small pickups like the Hyundai ought to provoke some soul-searching about why you need a truck and what it should be able to do.

  • AQ Khan, father of Pakistan's atomic bomb and centre of proliferation scandal, dies

    KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) -Abdul Qadeer Khan, lionised at home as the father of Pakistan’s atomic bomb despite admitting he was at the centre of a nuclear proliferation ring, died on Sunday at age 85. The nuclear scientist was admitted to Khan Research Laboratories Hospital on Aug. 26 after testing positive for COVID-19 and was later moved to a military hospital in Rawalpindi, said the state-run Associated Press of Pakistan. "He was loved by our nation bec(ause) of his critical contribution in making us a nuclear weapon state," Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan on Twitter.

  • NFC Week 5 overreactions: Giants have to stomach another lost season

    Mackenzie Salmon 'overreacts' to the biggest storylines in the NFC after Week 5 action in the NFL.

  • Here's a First Look at Jason Statham and Sylvester Stallone in 'The Expendables 4'

    Sylvester Stallone offers fans a first look at Jason Statham in The Expendables 4 on Instagram. Statham reprises his Lee Christmas role in the new movie.

  • AstraZeneca drug cocktail succeeds in late-stage study to treat COVID-19

    "An early intervention with our antibody can give a significant reduction in progression to severe disease, with continued protection for more than six months," said Mene Pangalos, executive vice president, biopharmaceuticals R&D at AstraZeneca. The company will discuss the data with health authorities, it added, without elaborating. AstraZeneca is also developing the drug cocktail as a therapy to protect people who do not have a strong enough immune response to COVID-19 vaccines.

  • People Are Sharing The Most Incredible School Revolts They Ever Witnessed

    "That's how my daughter got a new rule in her high school dress code."View Entire Post ›

  • India, China army talks to defuse border tensions fail

    Talks between Indian and Chinese army commanders to disengage troops from key friction areas along their border have ended in a stalemate and failed to ease a 17-month standoff that has sometimes led to deadly clashes, the two sides said Monday. The continuing standoff means the two nations will keep troops in the forward areas of Ladakh for a second consecutive winter in dangerously freezing temperatures. India's defense ministry, in a statement, said it gave “constructive suggestions” but the Chinese side was “not agreeable” and “could not provide any forward-looking proposals.”

  • AQ Khan: The most dangerous man in the world?

    Western spies branded AQ Khan as dangerous as bin Laden - but many in Pakistan saw him as a hero.

  • Former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin intervened to block Ivanka Trump's appointment to the World Bank: report

    In April 2019, Ivanka Trump told the AP she passed on leading the World Bank, expressing that she was "happy" with her work at the White House.

  • China has won AI battle with U.S., Pentagon's ex-software chief says

    LONDON (Reuters) -China has won the artificial intelligence battle with the United States and is heading towards global dominance because of its technological advances, the Pentagon's former software chief told the Financial Times. China, the world’s second largest economy, is likely to dominate many of the key emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, synthetic biology and genetics within a decade or so, according to Western intelligence assessments.

  • Whitehouse admits Trump may not be mastermind behind DOJ scheme to overturn election

    Former President Donald Trump may not be the person who was "pulling the strings" behind a plan hinged on replacing the top Justice Department official with a loyalist willing to carry out a more aggressive strategy to challenge the results of the 2020 election, a Democratic Senate investigator admitted on Sunday.

  • Fiona Hill, a nobody to Trump and Putin, saw into them both

    Vladimir Putin paid scant attention to Fiona Hill, a preeminent U.S. expert on Russia, when she was seated next to him at dinners. Hill expected not to be similarly invisible when she later went to work for another world leader, Donald Trump, as his Russia adviser in the White House.

  • Border left 'wide open' after red states pull National Guard and police

    MCALLEN, Texas — The swarm of National Guard soldiers and state police that governors sent to guard the Texas-Mexico border earlier this summer is gone, leaving the border effectively unmanned with just 6% of the reinforcements left behind.

  • Jim Acosta to Andrew Yang: What the Hell Were You Doing on ‘Tucker Carlson’?

    CNNAndrew Yang might be pitching himself as the guy to head up a new, more “inclusive” third party, but Jim Acosta had some questions about the entrepreneur-turned-politician’s methods during a CNN interview on Saturday afternoon. Specifically, he asked Yang to answer for his decision to appear on Tucker Carlson Today.“Tucker Carlson... I mean, let’s just say he’s a bad person,” Acosta told Yang. “And he represents so much of what is wrong in television news these days. You know this all too wel

  • Mitch McConnell stiff-arms Trump as ex-president calls for his demotion

    Sen. Mitch McConnell has stiff-armed Donald Trump at every turn since the former president exited the White House, ignoring his policy demands and disregarding attempts to oust him as the minority leader.

  • Taliban says US will provide humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

    The U.S. has agreed to provide humanitarian aid to a desperately poor Afghanistan on the brink of an economic disaster, while refusing to give political recognition to the country's new Taliban rulers, the Taliban said Sunday. The U.S. statement was less definitive, saying only that the two sides “discussed the United States’ provision of robust humanitarian assistance, directly to the Afghan people.” The Taliban said the talks held in Doha, Qatar, “went well,” with Washington freeing up humanitarian aid to Afghanistan after agreeing not to link such assistance to formal recognition of the Taliban.

  • Biden joked that getting Manchin and Sanders to sit in a room together to discuss the Democrats' spending bill would almost be like a 'homicide,' report says

    Sen. Bernie Sanders said that he's unlikely to meet face-to-face with Manchin because "this is not a movie," he told reporters on Capitol Hill.

  • I refused to lie under oath for the state of Arizona, and the courts aren't on my side

    I can't recover my losses after I was punished by the state of Arizona for refusing to lie under oath. Why? The doctrine of qualified immunity.