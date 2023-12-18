Police: Two adults dead in early morning Plainfield murder-suicide

Two people are dead in a murder-suicide in a Plainfield home that occurred early Monday, according to local investigators.

Officers responded to the home in the 5800 block of Grevillea Lane on a report of a burglary around 3:30 a.m. They found two dead adults inside and detectives were called to investigate.

“The deceased individuals were acquainted, and our agency is now handling this as a murder-suicide case,” deputy chief Joe Aldridge of the Plainfield Police Department said.

More news: One person killed, drivers injured in vehicle crash involving ambulance

There was and is no ongoing threat to the safety of the public, he said.

“This investigation is profoundly challenging for the affected family, particularly given the holiday season,” Aldridge said. “We ask for the community's support in keeping the family in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

Contact Jake Allen at jake.allen@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jake_Allen19.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Two people dead in Plainfield murder-suicide, police say