Sioux Falls police say they have arrested two South Dakota residents, one of them on charges that include allegedly hitting an officer with a car.

A release from the Sioux Falls Police Department said officers responded to a business near West 10th Street and South Kiwanis Avenue at about 4:30 p.m. on Thursday for a report of someone trying to sell stolen property.

Once arriving on scene, the release said an officer chased a female suspect on foot, who entered a running vehicle, then reversed into the officer before fleeing the scene.

Police eventually found the vehicle near West 22nd Street and South Jefferson Avenue, and with the assistance of a K9 unit soon found two suspects nearby, according to the release.

Jonielle Rose Wells, a 26-year-old from Aberdeen, and Cheyenne Duan Hawk, a 40-year-old from Ft. Thompson, SD were taken into custody without incident, the release said.

Wells was charged with obstruction, burglary, possession of stolen property, possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated assault on law enforcement and fleeing from police. Hawk was charged with fleeing from police, misprision of felony, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, possession of a stolen vehicle, obstruction and possession of a controlled substance.

The release said the officer is being treated for their injuries at a local hospital, but did not detail how severely they were injured. More information will be released at Friday morning's police briefing.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Police: Two arrested after chase ends with officer struck by car