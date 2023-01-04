Police: Two arrested in December homicide in Gwinnett County

Gwinnett County police say they arrested two people they believe is responsible for the shooting death of a man last month.

Requel Rayshawn Johnson, 20, of Norcross and 17-year-old Antonio Montez Payne are accused and charged with aggravated assault and felony murder involving the death of 22-year-old Nelson Cisneros.

Police responded on Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. to a person shot call at Stanfield Court in Norcross. When police arrived, they found Cisneros dead from a gunshot wound near the entry way to his home, law enforcement officials said.

They were arrested and taken into custody with the assistance of the Gwinnett Police Gang Unit and Gwinnett Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit.

Johnson and Montez are being held at the Gwinnett Detention Center without bond.

