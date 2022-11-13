Police: Two arrested following shooting in Gun Barrel City

Nov. 12—A man and a woman were arrested after Gun Barrel City Police officers responded to a report of gunshots around 2 a.m. in the 100 block of Meadow Lake Drive Saturday, where a man was found suffering from a bullet wound.

According to a press release, the victim was transported to Baylor hospital in Dallas for emergency treatment. A man and woman were taken into custody and the gun was recovered, with no further threat to public safety.

"Thank you to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, Seven Points Police and Mabank Police for responding to assist," the department stated.