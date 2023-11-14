Police: Two arrested in separate gun-related crimes

Nov. 13—The Sutter County Sheriff's Office arrested 32-year-old Joel Tinoco under suspicion of being a felon in possession of a "ghost gun" early Monday morning, officials reported.

At around 1:30 a.m., patrol deputies allegedly witnessed a 2011 black Honda run a red light at the intersection of Highway 99 and Franklin Road in Yuba City. The vehicle proceeded to swerve from side-to-side and was unable to stay within its lane, the Sheriff's Office said.

Tinoco was identified as the driver, officials said. While the original patrol deputy conducted a field sobriety test on Tinoco, a sergeant came to assist and allegedly noticed a handgun in the back pocket of the front passenger seat.

Officials determined that Tinoco was a convicted felon and prohibited from owning firearms. Officials also allegedly found that the gun was unregistered.

Tinoco was arrested and booked into the Sutter County Jail for numerous charges which include driving under the influence, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and illegal possession of ammunition.

Ammunition arrest

At around the same time early Monday morning, the Sutter County Sheriff's Office arrested 21-year-old Jose Salgado for illegal possession of ammunition.

A deputy reportedly noticed a parked car near Whitaker Hall along Second Street in Yuba City. The deputy began a consent contact with the occupants who were later identified as Salgado, 22-year-old Jose Gallardo and 23-year-old Heriberto Gallardo. The occupants appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, according to officials.

Upon conducting a search of the vehicle, officials reportedly found a 12-gauge shotgun shell and a box of 17HR ammunition. The ammunition was found inside the vehicle's glove box directly in front of Salgado.

Officials also determined that Salgado was on formal probation out of Sutter County for assault with a deadly weapon. He was arrested for illegal possession of ammunition.

Jose Gallardo and Heriberto Gallardo were later released from the scene without charges. Their father later arrived on the scene and took possession of the vehicle.