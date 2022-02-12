Police: Two arrested for sexual exploitation of children

Redding police detectives arrested a registered sex offender Friday following a five-month investigation into child pornography.

Police said they concluded their investigation into 53-year-old David Baker by obtaining an arrest warrant, interviewing him and arresting him.

The case dates back to September 2021 when detectives served a search warrant in the 600 block of Hilltop Drive where police said, “several digital media devices were seized and searched for any child pornography material.”

Baker was arrested on suspicion of possessing child pornography by a registered sex offender, police said.

The Redding Police Department is part of the Sacramento Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and local detectives work in cooperation with the Redding-area office of the U.S. Homeland Security Investigation to investigate tips.

“The detective division receives and investigates several cyber tips a week from various online companies throughout the United States. These tips are regarding the online sexual exploitation of children,” Redding police said.

In a related case, detectives served a search warrant Jan. 31 in the 3600 block of Churn Creek Road.

Their investigation found 37-year-old Clifton Wessels of Redding in possession of child pornography and manufacturing child pornography, police said.

Detectives said they arrested and booked Wessels into Shasta County Jail.

Police say if you believe you or someone you know is being sexually exploited online, it can be reported as a cyber tip to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children website missingkids.org.

“This report will then be forwarded to the appropriate law enforcement agency for investigation,” authorities said.

