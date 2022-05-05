Police: Two cars involved in shootout in north Spokane; no injuries or arrests

May 4—People in two cars got into a shootout Tuesday night in north Spokane, but no injuries were reported, police said.

Spokane police officers responded to multiple calls of a shooting on the 1500 block of East Liberty Avenue just before 11 p.m., said Julie Humphreys, a department spokesperson.

Officers believe shots were fired between two vehicles driving near Perry Street and Dalton Avenue.

A third uninvolved vehicle with two people inside was hit, but the occupants were not injured, Humphreys said.

The shooting occurred near the area where multiple shootings were reported Monday night.

Police had yet to arrest anyone in connection to either the Monday or Tuesday shootings. Humphreys said investigators aren't ready to share information on whether the rash of shootings are connected.

"They're looking at all possibilities," Humphreys said.

Anyone with information on the shootings who has yet to speak with police is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.