Police: Two charged in Rosedale murders of father and son

Two men have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a father and son in Rosedale last month, Baltimore County police say.

Ameer D. Gittens, 24, of Rosedale and Derrick T. Jamison, 25, of Reisterstown are being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center, police said. Online court records did not yet list the charges against the men or say whether they have attorneys.

Shortly after 9 p.m. on Oct. 11, police responded to the 7400 block of Plainview Road to investigate a shooting; they found 55-year-old Christopher Walker and his son, 24-year-old Justin Walker, suffering from gunshot wounds. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.