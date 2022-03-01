Police: Two cousins charged after assaulting each other with knife, SUV

Mar. 1—HAVERHILL — Two cousins have been charged with assault after police say one of them drove into the other after he was assaulted with a knife.

David Lopez, 43, 78 Lafayette Square, Apt. 3, was charged with assault to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (a knife), operating under the influence of liquor, and driving an uninsured and unregistered motor vehicle. According to police, Lopez was the man with the knife.

Lopez' cousin, Freddie Anthony Cordero Jr., 40, of 1454 Broadway, unit 3, was charged with assault to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (a vehicle) assault and battery, and reckless operation of a motor vehicle. According to police, he drove an SUV into his cousin Lopez.

Both men were arraigned on the charges Monday in Haverhill District Court. Assistant District Attorney John DePaulo said Lopez initiated the incident.

"He went to Cordero's home looking for trouble and has a history of causing trouble with the family," DePaulo said. "All of these people are related."

DePaulo said a third victim from Friday's incident is also a relative.

"Lopez has a history of alcohol abuse and probably some mental illness factors also," DePaulo said.

DePaulo asked that Lopez' bail be revoked on a pending case from last September in which police said he stabbed Cordero's brother, noting Lopez had been released on various conditions, including that he remain drug and alcohol free with random screens.

Archilla revoked Lopez' bail and ordered him held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing March 3 via Zoom.

Archilla released Cordero on the $25,000 cash bail he'd posted after his arrest on Friday. Cordero is due back in court on March 24 for a probable cause hearing.

According to a police report, on Friday, Feb. 25, at 2:11 p.m., police were dispatched to Ayers Village, where they found a Ford Explorer parked sideways across the street in front of 8 South Crystal St. Officers found Lopez on the ground near the front, driver's side tire and what looked like blood in the snow near him.

Police said Cordero, who was bleeding from a laceration to the left side of his face, was standing over Lopez, screaming and pointing a finger at him. Police found a third man, a 21-year-old male who they said is related to the two men, inside Cordero's home and suffering from non life-threatening lacerations to his chest and abdomen.

Cordero told police his wife had called him to return home as Lopez was drunk and demanding to see him and that she and their two children were scared.

Cordero told police that he doesn't allow his cousin Lopez at his home as he's always causing trouble and that he has mental health issues, according to the police report.

He told police that when he arrived at his home with his 21-year-old male relative, Lopez was in a Ford Explorer and that when he approached the Explorer, Lopez lunged at him with a knife, cutting his face, the report said. Cordero said Lopez then assaulted the 21-year-old male with a knife so in attempt to stop the attack, he got into Lopez' Ford Explorer and drove it into Lopez, according to the police report.

Police said the smell of alcohol emanated from Lopez' body.

Cordero refused medical treatment while Lopez and the 21-year-old male were transported to local hospitals.