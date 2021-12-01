Police in two Cumberland cities familiar with worst case mental health outcomes

Police encounters with persons who may have mental health issues are not uncommon but seldom are fatal, but two cities in Cumberland County experienced worst case scenarios several years ago.

In a seven-month span of 2018, police in Millville and then in Vineland shot and killed individuals who were making threats that later appeared not based in reality and suggested the deceased had mental health problems.

New Jersey’s new pilot program ARRIVE Together, which was announced at a news conference Tuesday in Bridgeton, is designed to dispatch a mental health official to those types of incidents in areas under state police jurisdiction.

More: Pilot program pairs New Jersey state troopers with mental health experts

More: Millville police cleared in suicidal man's death

More: Vineland police 'legally justified' in fatal shooting of man who alluded to explosive

For now, the Alternative Responses to Reduce instances of Violence & Escalation (ARRIVE) Together program is limited to two state police barracks in the county. State police generally concentrate on areas without municipal police forces.

In Millville, in January 2018, city resident Edward C. Gandy Jr. was shot to death in a busy intersection in front of numerous bystanders. The incident and its 911 call prequel were well documented, including police cruiser dashcam video.

Acting New Jersey Attorney General Andrew Bruck (center) leads a discussion announcing a new pilot program ARRIVE Together on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021 in Fairfield, N.J.

An investigation by the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office and state Attorney General’s Office found Millville police acted properly based on the information they had. Gandy, 46, recently had been in a mental health center for treatment.

Official accounts state the incident began with Gandy making a 911 call and saying he had a loaded firearm and homicidal feelings. At the intersection where police located him, Gandy would not obey police orders and brandished an object as if it was a handgun.

It was determined that the object he pointed at police actually was a cellphone. An officer shot Gandy at least twice as he advanced toward him.

Story continues

The man’s mother said her son suffered from a bipolar condition and brain tumors, and he recently had been feeling “suicidal” since his medicine was changed.

Earlier the same month, police had responded to a convenience store where Gandy was armed with a knife and told officers he wanted them to kill him. Gandy finally was taken to a hospital crisis center. The investigation detailed other incidents.

In January 2020, the Gandy estate filed a civil rights lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Camden. The lawsuit alleged excessive force was used and named as defendants Millville and its police force as well as the officer who shot Gandy.

The lawsuit also was filed against the Cumberland County Guidance Center and the Cumberland County Mental Health & Crisis Screening Facility, stating they had provided treatment to Gandy “in the days prior to his death.” It also alleges Gandy was negligently treated and or improperly discharged from their care.

The lawsuit is active and was amended recently to add defendants.

In July 2018, the city of Vineland recorded a fatal police encounter with a man in what started out as a complaint that a man would not leave a property. Vineland operates its own 911 center, the only community in Cumberland not to use the county 911 center.

Police in this case also were cleared of any wrongdoing after an investigation by the county and state prosecutor offices.

Police first saw Rashaun Washington, 37, outside a house and holding an unknown object wrapped in a T-shirt. Washington refused to place the object on the ground and reportedly told police they were going to have to kill him.

Police talked to Washington for several minutes. Washington then told them he would pull a pin from the object and they would be killed, suggesting it was an explosive device. Police kept talking to Washington, asking him to think about his children, and some officers backed away to reduce tension.

However, Washington eventually started advancing on an officer and ignored warnings to stop. An officer then shot him three times. A K9 dog also was released, biting the man. Garden shears were found inside the T-shirt after Washington was in custody.

Washington was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Authorities said toxicology samples of Washington’s blood identified tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, and phencyclidine, or PCP. Both are controlled substances and considered dangerous.

Joe Smith is a N.E. Philly native transplanted to South Jersey more than 30 years ago, keeping an eye now on government in South Jersey. He is a former editor and current senior staff writer for The Daily Journal in Vineland, Courier-Post in Cherry Hill, and the Burlington County Times. Have a tip? Reach out at jsmith@thedailyjournal.com. Help support local journalism with a subscription.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Mental health issues can turn police encounters deadly