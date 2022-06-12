Police: Two customers lost thousands from Cornell painting contractor

Jun. 11—EAU CLAIRE — Two Eau Claire County customers are out nearly $48,000 after a Cornell painting contractor performed little or no work after receiving upfront payments, authorities say.

After the customers asked to be refunded for the work that was not completed, the contractor wrote the customers several checks, which all bounced, authorities said.

Tyrel D. Sikora, 26, is charged in Eau Claire County Court with two felony counts of theft in a business setting and a felony count of issuing a worthless check.

A warrant has been issued for Sikora's arrest.

According to the three criminal complaints:

An Eau Claire man contacted police in May regarding a theft case. The man said he hired Sikora's business, Sikora Prime Painting and Washing, in October to paint his residence.

The man said the job was quoted for $39,000 and he agreed. That price was given if the man was willing to pay upfront for the job, which he did.

The man said Sikora was supposed to start work on Nov. 1. Sikora did some work but the man and his family were not happy with the quality of the work that had been done.

In February, the man said Sikora indicated he was unsure if he could complete the work that was asked. Sikora asked if he could repay the man nearly $15,000.

The man didn't feel that was appropriate because he paid $39,000 for the job.

The man and Sikora signed contracts in April that would have Sikora pay the man $23,000. Sikora would also hire painters to complete the job he was unable to complete.

The man said he received a $13,000 check from Sikora that bounced. The man then made several unsuccessful attempts to contact Sikora.

Police then found that Sikora was the defendant for several civil lawsuits for the amounts of $7,901, $2,301, $3,035, $10,209 and $645.

The man hired two men to complete the work not finished by Sikora. One of those men received a check from Sikora for the work he completed in March and that check bounced.

In the second case, a woman told authorities in December she hired Sikora last fall to paint the exterior of a house in the town of Washington that she intended to rent or sell.

The woman and Sikora agreed on a price. They signed a contract and the woman paid Sikora $7,777 by check.

Because Sikora kept pushing back the start date of the painting job, the woman canceled the job. Sikora said she would be refunded $7,345. The check bounced.

An Eau Claire County Sheriff's deputy contacted Sikora by phone. Sikora told the deputy he would send a check to the woman, which he did not do.

At a Jan. 22 meeting with the deputy at an Eau Claire business, Sikora gave the deputy an envelope containing a check for the woman.

The woman attempted to cash the check on three different occasions in late January. Each time it was returned for insufficient funds.

On March 30, Sikora paid the Eau Claire business of Pro Paint & Drywall $7,750 by check. The check was returned for insufficient funds.

If convicted of all three felony charges, Sikora could be sentenced to up to nine years in prison.