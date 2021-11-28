Police: Two dead in Evansville murder-suicide on Iowa Street

The Evansville Police Department is investigating a Saturday night incident that included a homicide and a suicide.

According to a news release from the police department, shortly after 6 p.m., officers responded to a report that a woman had been shot in the 1000 block of West Iowa Street and that the male suspect had shot himself. When officers arrived, they found two deceased people, police said.

Investigators believe the suspect and victim knew each other. EPD's Sunday media log noted a disorderly conduct and criminal mischief incident involving the purposeful damaging of a pickup truck occurred at the same address earlier in the day.

It is not currently known whether that incident is connected in any way to the death investigation.

An Evansville police sposaid the investigation is ongoing. The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office said it will release the names of the deceased once family members are notified.

This story will be updated.

