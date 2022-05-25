Police: Two dead in Everett murder-suicide

Two people are dead in Everett after an apparent murder-suicide, according to the Everett Police Department.

At around 7 a.m. on May 25, Everett police responded to a report of a domestic violence incident in the 9900 block of Holly Drive in south Everett.

Officer Kerby Duncan told KIRO 7 News that a woman called 911 just before 7 a.m. to report that someone had pointed a gun at her from inside an apartment.

When police arrived, they attempted to contact the people inside the apartment, and when they did not answer, they forced themselves inside for a welfare check.

Inside the apartment, officers found two people in their 40s dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Everett police said the incident appeared to be related to domestic violence and they’re not looking for any suspects at this time.