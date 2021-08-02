Police: Two dead in murder-suicide in Piedmont

Aug. 2—Two people are dead in what police believe to be a murder-suicide in Piedmont over the weekend.

Around 2 p.m. Saturday, Piedmont police arrived at a house in the 1200 block of Law Martin Road after a 911 call reporting a man and a woman dead in the house, Police Chief Nathan Johnson said. Officers found Sandra Ranae Leath, 56, and Dave Dewayne Pearce, 49, dead of gunshot wounds. According to Johnson, Pearce's fatal wound appeared to be self-inflicted.

"We believe the shooting occurred some time during the night prior to them being found," Johnson said. He said a relative who lived nearby had tried to contact the pair Saturday morning, was not able to reach them and then went to the house and discovered their bodies.

Johnson said that according to family members, Pearce had been having mental episodes and exhibiting strange behaviors in the weeks leading up to the shooting.

