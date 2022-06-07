Police: Two deaths on Monday night in an Appleton multi-family home under investigation

APPLETON - A man and a woman were found dead at around 9 p.m. Monday in a multi-family home in the 600 block of West Third Street, according to the Appleton Police Department.

The case is under investigation, and officials believe there is no threat to the public at this time.

This story will be updated.

