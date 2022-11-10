Police: Two Decatur men arrested for fentanyl trafficking

Nov. 9—The Decatur Police Department VICE and Narcotics Unit arrested two Decatur men Tuesday on charges of trafficking fentanyl, according to police.

Brent Ross Mizell, 35, and Holden Tyler Blevins, 31, were found in possession of enough fentanyl to be "consistent with the sale of narcotics," police said. According to police affidavits, Blevins and Mizell had 3.1 grams of fentanyl.

The two men were each charged with drug trafficking and possession of a controlled substance, and they each were being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,300.

Police arrested the two men at Mizell's residence in the 1600 block of College Street Southeast. Blevins resides on Poole Valley Road, police said.

— emma.daniel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2437. Twitter @DD_EDaniel