Police: Two dogs rescued from hot car in Quincy, owner charged with animal cruelty

Police are reminding the public not to leave their furry friends inside cars during heat waves after two dogs were rescued from a hot car Friday afternoon.

Quincy Police say they received a call this afternoon for two dogs unattended and locked inside a car at a parking garage on Hancock Street. Arriving officers were unable to locate the owner, who was from out of the area, according to officials.

The temperature outside was well into the 80s.

Fearing for the dogs’ safety, the officers broke the window of the car. Both of the pooches were turned over to animal control.

The owner, who has not been identified, is charged with two counts of animal cruelty.

“We thank the person who called our Communications Division and for Officer Sean Klimas and ACO Nicholas Malvesti’s quick actions,” Quincy Police wrote in a social media post.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

