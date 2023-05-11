Police: Two EC men attacked two others during home invasion

May 10—EAU CLAIRE — Two Eau Claire men attacked two other men earlier this month during an armed home invasion on the city's south side, police say.

Aundray J. Houston, 49, and D'Qundray M. Houston, 22, both of 820 Oxford Ave., were each charged Wednesday in Eau Claire County Court with two felony counts of attempted armed robbery, a felony count of armed burglary, and a misdemeanor count of battery.

Aundray Houston also faces felony counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of narcotic drugs.

D'Qundray Houston also faces a felony count of bail jumping.

A $1,000 cash bail was set for Aundray Houston, which prohibits him from possessing weapons and having contact with the victims or the 900 block of Richard Drive. He must also maintain absolute sobriety. He returns to court June 19.

A warrant has been issued for D'Qundray Houston's arrest.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police officers were sent on May 3 to a residence in the 900 block of Richard Drive on a report of a robbery. Two men just broke into the residence of two male roommates. The suspects had firearms and a handgun was left behind.

An officer arrived to find blood on the carpeting and floor mat outside of the apartment door.

Both roommates were out of breath, sweating and had blood on various parts of their bodies.

The roommates said they were hanging out with a woman at the apartment when two men entered the apartment, pointed handguns at them and said, "Give me all your (expletive)."

One of the males was wearing a T-shirt that was fashioned into a mask around his head. He was later identified as Aundray Houston. He was also carrying the pistol that was left in the apartment.

The other male was identified as D'Qundray Houston.

The roommates said they immediately confronted the Houstons and a struggle ensued. At one point, one of the roommates ripped the gun out of Aundray Houston's hands. When police found the gun in the apartment, it was not loaded.

The roommates said they fought with the Houstons for about 10 minutes before they shouted at them to "just get out."

D'Qundray Houston ran out of the apartment. One of the roommates tackled the older suspect, pulled the mask from his face, and recognized him as Aundray Houston, who had been a family friend.

Aundray Houston was arrested on Monday. Prescription pills were found in his pocket. He had fresh lacerations on his head that were stitched up.

At the time of this incident, D'Qundray Houston was on bond for a pending felony case in Eau Claire County. As a condition of bond, he was prohibited from committing new crimes.

Aundray Houston is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of three misdemeanors in Dunn and Eau Claire counties between April 2021 and last month.