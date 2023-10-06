Police: Two Evansville residents shot after botched marijuana, Xanax deal

EVANSVILLE – Two Evansville residents were shot and injured Thursday after an apparent marijuana and Xanax deal went awry, Evansville police said.

Xavier Carlos Washington, 18, was arrested and preliminarily charged with battery committed with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony. He reportedly told police he fired the shots out of self-defense.

The two victims – a man and his cousin, a woman – were taken to Deaconess Hospital, where they were interviewed by police and treated for wounds to the thigh and foot, respectively.

According to both an EPD news release and the arrest affidavit filed in the case, the victims told police that Washington drove to the female victim’s residence in the 1300 block of West Virginia Street on Thursday evening after the male had called a friend of Washington’s to ask about buying some marijuana.

Washington and his friend – a woman who isn’t currently facing charges – reportedly sold the male $20 worth of marijuana, investigators wrote in the affidavit. The male told police he also exchanged some Xanax with Washington.

Washington and the friend left but eventually came back to the residence and “accused (the male victim) of ripping them off.” Washington then reportedly “brandished” a gun.

According to the male victim, the gun jammed when Washington initially tried to fire it. He said Washington then walked back to his car, returned to the yard, and fired.

The female victim was reportedly watching the fight from her front door when a stray bullet caught her in the foot. Both she and the male both went inside when they realized they’d been shot.

According to the affidavit, the male victim didn’t want to pursue charges. The female victim did.

Not long after responding to the shots fired call and getting a description of a vehicle that had reportedly left the scene, police pulled Washington and his friend over near the intersection of Fulton Avenue and West Tennessee Street.

According to the affidavit, officers could see a handgun “partially tucked under the front passenger seat.” They had the vehicle towed and took the two in for questioning. During his interview with police, Washington said he thought the male victim owed him an extra Xanax because he’d previously lent the man money.

Investigators claim Washington’s story regarding the fight changed several times. At one point, he reportedly said he shot at the male victim because the man was “on top of him fighting,” but he later said the man was on top of his friend when he fired. He said he didn’t mean to the shoot the female victim.

Washington’s friend also said she believed Washington had acted in self-defense. But “due to multiple inconsistencies in Washington’s explanation of the incident, detectives did not feel that he was,” the news release states.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: EPD: Two Evansville residents shot after botched marijuana, Xanax deal