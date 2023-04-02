Police: Two facing charges for stealing vehicle, fentanyl possession and shoplifting

Two people are facing charges for stealing a vehicle, fentanyl possession, and shoplifting.

On Thursday, March 30, Dartmouth detectives conducted a Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles query on a Honda Pilot. During this investigation, detectives learned that the vehicle had been stolen out of Dorchester, Massachusetts.

Detectives saw the vehicle turn into the Walgreens on State Road and parked, the occupants of the vehicle then entered the store, according to police.

When the occupants left the store, police arrested Melvin Ward, 48, of Dorchester, and Jessica Fernandes, 34, of Fall River.

Police located fentanyl on both Ward and Fernandes and stolen property from Walgreens was also located on WARD.

Ward is being charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle, possession of a Class A drug, a subsequent offense for possession of a Class A drug shoplifting, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and four outstanding warrants.

Fernandes was charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle, possession of a Class A drug, and one (1) outstanding warrant.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

