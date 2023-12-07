Police: Two females stabbed, man hospitalized in Dedham

Authorities say three people were rushed to the hospital after a stabbing in Dedham Wednesday night.

Officers responding to the area of Jackson Pond Road around 6:03 p.m. found two female victims suffering from stab wounds, according to Dedham Police. They were both transported to area hospitals. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

A male party allegedly involved in the incident was also transported to a local hospital.

Police say this incident is not random and there is no threat to the public.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

