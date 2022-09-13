Police: Two females in two days found dead in Linda

Sep. 13—The Yuba County Sheriff's Department confirmed Monday that two of the bodies found late last week along roads in Linda were both female.

Casey Dias with the department said there are no missing persons that match their description and no evidence has been found that would suggest their deaths were related.

While officials have not said if either death was weather-related, both occurred on days the county and region were suffering through an extreme heat wave — one on Thursday and one on Friday of last week.

After receiving a call from a citizen on Friday, the Yuba County Sheriff's Department responded at about 5:43 p.m. regarding a female who was possibly dead on a fire road near Cattail Court. That was confirmed when officers arrived.

Officials also said Friday there was no evidence the incident was related to another discovery of a deceased female who was found Thursday by the side of the roadway in the 1900 block of Linda Avenue in Linda. The Yuba County Sheriff's Department said it would increase patrols in the area as a precaution.

"The cause of death in both incidents are unknown as we are waiting on autopsy results," Dias said in a statement. "We believe we have identified the female from Friday, who was discovered near Cattail Court, and are waiting on contact and notification of next of kin before releasing their name."

Both cases involving the unidentified females are active and anyone with information on either incident is encouraged to call the Yuba County Sheriff's Department at 530-749-7777.