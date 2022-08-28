Two found dead in parked car in Wethersfield after gunfire reported

Two people were found dead inside a parked car in Wethersfield on Saturday night, according to police.

Officers responded to 911 calls reporting gunshots in the area of Mountain Laurel Drive about 9:28 p.m. and found two people dead in a car parked nearby, according to the Wethersfield Police Department.

Police said that a preliminary investigation found “no immediate threat to the community” in connection to the incident.

Wethersfield police called in Connecticut State Police to help process the scene. The investigation is ongoing, police said, and no further information was immediately available.