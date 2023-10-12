Police: Two found in West Lafayette apartment alleyway died of trauma from falling

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. - Two individuals were found dead in an alleyway outside of the Campus Edge apartment in West Lafayette late Wednesday night, according to the West Lafayette Police Department.

At 9:03 p.m. West Lafayette Police and Fire departments were notified of two unresponsive people found outside of the apartment complex, police said.

When the responding officer arrived at the scene, the officer attempted to render aid to one of the individuals, while a bystander attempted to do the same for the other individual, police said.

Neither was able to resuscitate the individuals, and the two were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

According to initial investigations, police determined that both individuals died as a result of trauma from falling.

Police were still investigating the situation as of 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, and were in the process of informing the next of kin.

A forensic autopsy is scheduled for Thursday. The case is still under investigation by the West Lafayette Police Department and the Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Police: Two found in alleyway died of trauma from falling