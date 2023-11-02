Police: Two Freeport-area deputies injured while arresting Ohio man

Two Stephenson County Sheriff's Deputies are expected to be OK after allegedly being assaulted by a suspect from Ohio.

The sheriff's office said the deputies were hurt when trying to arrest William Troglin, 58, of Dunkirk, Ohio, on Wednesday in Ridott.

Authorities said Troglin was wanted on active felony warrants from Allen County Ohio for a sex offender violation and a parole violation.

More: Freeport-area teacher faces third round of child pornography charges

According to the sheriff's office, Troglin ran from the residence when officers arrived.

After a brief foot pursuit, Troglin allegedly assaulted two officers when they tried to arrest him.

The physical assaults included Troglin kicking and elbowing the deputies, the sheriff's office said. Troglin also allegedly tried to strange one deputy by placing both hands on their neck.

Troglin was eventually taken into custody after more deputies arrived along with members from the Illinois State Police.

Along with his warrants from Ohio, Troglin has now been charged with two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer and two counts of resisting a peace officer involving injury.

Troglin is now being held in the Stephenson County Jail.

The sheriff's office said one deputy was treated for a minor leg injury at the hospital while the other deputy will need leg surgery.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Two police officers hurt during arrest near Freeport, Illinois