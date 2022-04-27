POLICE: Two Friday shootings connected

Apr. 27—ROCKINGHAM — The Rockingham Police Department confirmed there were two shootings on Friday afternoon that appear to be related.

The first shooting occurred on Armstead Street in an apparent drive-by shooting. One victim was shot in the arm and transported to FirstHealth. They were later released.

About 45 minutes later, a gold passenger vehicle and silver SUV fired rounds "back and forth at each other" at the intersection of Long Drive and US HWY 74, situated between the Burger King and Sonic, according to Detective Clint Neeley.

There were no injuries reported in the second shooting, but one bullet did hit the vehicle of a family that was eating in the Sonic parking lot. It's unknown exactly how many shots were fired in each shooting, but Neeley said there were "numerous" rounds fired.

Both incidents are currently under investigation.