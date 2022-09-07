Police: Two girls arrested in connection with armed robbery, car chase

Two juveniles were in East Lansing police custody Wednesday after being arrested the previous night in connection with an armed robbery and car chase, Capt. Chad Pride said.

At about 12:50 p.m., Pride said neither child, both girls, has been charged with a crime. Their ages were not provided.

Officers were dispatched at about 9:06 p.m. Tuesday to the 100 block of Reniger Court on a reported armed robbery. The caller told 911 that two people had robbed him at gunpoint and left the area in an orange SUV, Pride said. The caller was not injured in the alleged robbery.

Pride said the SUV matched the description of a vehicle Lansing Township police had reported stolen Monday night.

Shortly after, Pride said, an East Lansing police officer reported locating the vehicle in the parking lot of the Frandor Burger King, at 3121 E. Saginaw St. The officers pointed out two individuals inside of the fast food restaurant who "fit the description" of the suspects, he said.

"As the individuals exited out of the store and got into the car, our officers, as well as Lansing Police Department, tried to stop the vehicle from leaving the lot. However, the driver of the vehicle backed up and hit one of our patrol cars," Pride said.

The individuals headed west down East Saginaw Street — a one-way street — before crashing near Howard Avenue, he said. Officers then arrested them.

Nobody was injured in the parking lot or in the later crash, Pride said.

"Our investigation is ongoing," he said.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Two girls arrested in connection with armed robbery, police say