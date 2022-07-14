Police take two guns, reckless driver off the street in Brockton

Teamwork between patrol officers and detectives paid off in Brockton this week as multiple people were arrest on gun charges, according to authorities.

On Monday, Brockton Police say an Audi A4 was driving recklessly throughout the city. Bernaldino Tavares, 18, refused to stop for officers and continued to speed and violate traffic laws until detectives helped in getting the car to stop, according to law enforcement officials.

Police say they found a revolver on the front seat passenger, Paulo Ramos, 18, and arrested him on gun charges. Officers arrested Tavares for multiple reckless driving violations.

On July 6, police were patrolling the streets when they allegedly saw 27-year-old Anthony Blair of Hull carrying a gun. Patrol officers and detectives chased Blair and recovered a semi-automatic pistol on him, according to police. He is facing several weapons charges.

There was no further information available.

