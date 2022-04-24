Police: Two guns seized after 100-person party busted in Dorchester

Police arrested two people and seized two guns after breaking up a party in Dorchester Saturday night.

Police say they first noticed the party around 9:30 p.m. Saturday while responding to a report of a fight on Wheatland Street. They did not find a fight but saw a party with approximately 100 guests and a DJ nearby on Dunlap Street, according to a statement from Boston Police.

Officers spoke with the homeowner and asked that the DJ turn the music down.

About an hour later, a loud party was reported at the same address on Dunlap Street. Officers requested that the DJ turn off the music, and the party started to shut down, according to police.

Police say a man leaving the party later identified as 18-year-old Philip Blain, appeared to have a gun on him. They approached him while he was sitting in a car and found a loaded gun under the floormat at his feet, according to police. They removed Blain and the driver of the car, a 17-year-old boy from Weymouth, and seized another loaded gun, police say.

Police say the gun found under Blain was a semi-automatic 9mm with a magazine capable of holding 30 rounds. The gun was loaded with 11 9mm rounds and one round in the chamber, according to police.

The other gun, found on the teenager, was a Jimenez Arms .380, loaded with five rounds and one round in the chamber, according to police.

Blain faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a large capacity feeding device, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number, and possession of a large capacity firearm on a public way.

The 17-year-old boy will be charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, and possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number.

Blain will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court. The 17-year-old will be arraigned in Dorchester District Juvenile Court.

