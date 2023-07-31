Police: Two injured in weekend shooting at Fort Marcy Park

Jul. 31—Two people were injured by gunfire early Sunday morning at Fort Marcy Park, Santa Fe police said.

Both sustained injuries that were not life-threatening.

The police department issued a news release Monday that said the shooting victims were male, though the statement did not specify whether they were adults or minors.

Police were alerted that one of the victims had arrived at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound, the release said, and police found the second victim in the area. Paramedics took him to a local hospital.

Officers went to the baseball field on the north side of Fort Marcy Park around 2:15 a.m. Sunday morning in response to calls about shots fired, Lt. Jimmie Montoya said.

Montoya said no charges had been filed related to the incident as of Monday afternoon and that police were "still looking into possible suspects."

Nearby residents reported hearing gunfire, shouting and police sirens in the area.

Police closed Murales Road — which runs along the north side of the park — for hours on Sunday for an investigation into the shooting.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information is available.