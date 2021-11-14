Police: Two injured in West End shooting Saturday

Two men were transported to the hospital after a shooting in West End Saturday evening, according to Cincinnati Police.

At approximately 7:10 p.m., police arrived to the corner of Findlay and Linn Street after reports of a shooting. Police said two adult males were found at the scene with gunshot wounds.

The victims were transported by the Cincinnati Fire Department to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Police said the injuries were non-life threatening.

Cincinnati Police District One Investigative Unit responded to the scene. Police said there is no information on a suspect at this time.

The victims identities are unknown at this time.

The Enquirer will update this story when more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Two men injured after a shooting in West End Saturday